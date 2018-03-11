Chargers extend Casey Hayward

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward just got some job security in Los Angeles.

Hayward and the Chargers have agreed to a three-year contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed at signing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Hayward still had one more year on his contract, the Chargers decided after a big season in 2017 to lock him up for two years beyond 2018. His cap hit would have been $5.1 million this year; there’s no word on how this deal will affect his cap hit.

Last year Hayward started all 16 games for the Chargers and was chosen as a second-team All-Pro.