Seahawks hope to keep DeShawn Shead

Getty Images

The Seahawks released cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane. They’ll also be releasing cornerback Deshawn Shead, but they hope to keep him.

Shead’s agent recently said that the Seahawks will be releasing Shead, whose contract tolled into 2018, on Monday. The Seahawks nevertheless would like to try to keep him.

“They called me and they said, ‘Just giving you a heads up that we’re going to release DeShawn on Monday, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want him,” agent Cameron Foster said, via ESPN.com. “That means we are living up to our word and we’re going to release him, otherwise his contract would be required to toll.’ So kudos to the Seahawks for doing the right thing. It’s them living up to their word, letting DeShawn test the free-agent world, but they have said they’d like to have him come back.”

Foster also said that other teams are interested in Shead, including the Lions. Foster told Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT that a visit has been set up with the Lions, but a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT no Detroit visit has been arranged for Shead, yet.