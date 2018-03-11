Eric Winston re-elected as NFLPA president

March 11, 2018
Veteran offensive lineman Eric Winston may or may not play in the NFL this year. He will, however, continue to be the president of the union representing all players.

The NFL Players Association has announced that Winston has been re-elected for a third two-year term. The outcome was unanimous.

Recently, Winston explained to PFT Live that he was eligible to run in 2018 because he played in 2017. If he doesn’t play in 2019, he won’t be eligible to run in 2020.

The 2020 election will be an important one, because the current labor deal expires after the 2020 season. Which means that, unless the Collective Bargaining Agreement is extended within the new two years (and unless Winston plays in 2019), a new president will be in place the next time a work stoppage could happen.

  1. Apparently Richard Sherman is quite the negotiator getting
    6 million a year for 3 years, maybe he will still be eligible
    if he isn’t about of the league by November.

  2. Which means a team needing an OT will take me over him, the next 2 years.

    A guy gets voted in for the 3rd time, unanimous no less, there is no chance any team wants him at the table at crunch time. They will get a new guy.

    It would be great if he played 1 game. Maybe Jerry will do it just to annoy everyone else. Jerry would be hero (and I’m a Giants’ fan).

  3. Recently retired guys should be eligible. They have way more time on their hands to get involved. Go to teams, meet with Captains etc etc. It would be like a real job and if you happen to be good at it, sort of the Roger Goodell of players. Minus the insane contract.

    Roger needs a Union president to get in his face without getting the ire of the owner he plays for. Certain retired guys are perfect for that.

