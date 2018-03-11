Eric Winston re-elected as NFLPA president

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Eric Winston may or may not play in the NFL this year. He will, however, continue to be the president of the union representing all players.

The NFL Players Association has announced that Winston has been re-elected for a third two-year term. The outcome was unanimous.

Recently, Winston explained to PFT Live that he was eligible to run in 2018 because he played in 2017. If he doesn’t play in 2019, he won’t be eligible to run in 2020.

The 2020 election will be an important one, because the current labor deal expires after the 2020 season. Which means that, unless the Collective Bargaining Agreement is extended within the new two years (and unless Winston plays in 2019), a new president will be in place the next time a work stoppage could happen.