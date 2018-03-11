Giants cut Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Getty Images

The Giants wanted cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut. He didn’t, so now he’s out.

Rodgers-Cromartie was informed that he is being released, according to multiple reports.

Last year was a rough one for Rodgers-Cromartie, who saw his playing time decrease, and who was suspended after clashing with the coaching staff. The Giants didn’t want to pay Rodgers-Cromartie’s $6.48 million salary after that.

Now Rodgers-Cromartie, who turns 32 next month, will hit the open market and hope there’s still a team out there that thinks he can be a valuable contributor.