Joe Thomas excited about trades, but retirement decision still up in the air

Getty Images

Browns tackle Joe Thomas had his brother’s wedding on Saturday, but took some time out from preparing for the event to tape an episode of his podcast with former Browns wideout Andrew Hawkins.

The reason for the unscheduled broadcast was the run of trades that the Browns made to close out the week. The acquisitions of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall were met with approval by Thomas.

He said Taylor was “the most underrated” option available at quarterback and that the new Brown reminds him of Russell Wilson. Thomas also complimented General Manager John Dorsey for acquiring Landry, who he called the top receiver on the market, for “peanuts.”

What Thomas didn’t say is that the moves will lead him to return for another season. Thomas told Pat McManamon of ESPN.com that the conditions for his decision remain the same despite Friday’s moves.

“My decision will be based purely on my health,” Thomas said. “But I’m excited by the moves John made.”

Before the trades went down, Thomas suggested that he’d be announcing his decision soon.