Report: Justin Pugh medically cleared ahead of free agency

There’s been a lot of chatter about the Giants making a run at guard Andrew Norwell, who was drafted by Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman in Carolina, once free agency opens, but there’s been less talk about them bringing back their own impending free agent Justin Pugh.

Pugh has played both left guard and right tackle during his time with the Giants and has been as good as anyone they’ve had up front in recent seasons when he’s been healthy. He’s missed 13 games over the last two seasons, however, and ended last year on injured reserve with a back injury.

That injury would be a point of interest for any team considering Pugh as an addition to their line, which is why he’s making sure to get word out that he’s recovered well this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that spinal specialist Dr. Robert Watkins has cleared Pugh for football activities with free agency about to get underway.

While talking about Pugh during the Scouting Combine, Gettleman said, via Newsday, that he is a “versatile, smart football player.” We’ll likely find out pretty soon whether he’s also going to remain a member of the Giants.