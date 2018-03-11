Kirk Cousins hasn’t finalized his plan for making free-agency visits

Getty Images

Three days from the start of free agency, one of the hottest veteran prospects should have plenty of interest. The question becomes whether quarterback Kirk Cousins will do a Brock Osweiler-style sight-unseen deal, or whether Cousins will engage in a Peyton Manning-style screening of teams.

As of two weeks ago, Cousins had planned to make at least one visit. In response to a report from ESPN that Cousins will do a deal without taking a visit, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the plans for taking visits or not taking visits have not been finalized — and that no plans have been shared with ESPN.

It’s possible Cousins’ prior plan to take at least one visit will change if teams like the Vikings, Broncos, Cardinals, and/or Jets extend offers to multiple quarterbacks at the same time and say, “First one to accept wins.” That could force Cousins to agree to terms without getting a chance to visit the facility, meet the coaching staff, talk to the G.M., shake hands with the owners, etc.

For now, again, the plan hasn’t been finalized. The fact, however, that his plan has been adjusted in the past two weeks suggests that Cousins is bracing for an aggressive either-or effort by teams that enter the process with a list of two or more targets at quarterback, a pre-set price for each one, and an invitation to be the first one to pounce.