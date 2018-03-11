More than 187,000 have requested tickets for the draft

Getty Images

The draft is heading to Dallas. And plenty of people want to witness the ultimate reality show about nothing.

Via the Dallas Morning News, the NFL recently said that more than 187,000 fans have registered for a ticket lottery that will gain access to AT&T Stadium for the draft.

The league plans to make more than 60,000 tickets available via the lottery. With the venue holding upwards of 100,000 in the stands and surely thousands more on the field, it’s unclear how many people the NFL plans to accommodate. However, the league easily should be able to surpass last year’s 70,000-person throng in Philly — and to get to six figures — if the league wants to.

Registration for tickets via the lottery remains open through Wednesday.

The demand for the event is impressive, since it amounts to nothing more than the reciting of names of incoming players, some of whom will be there, some of whom won’t. But the draft keeps getting bigger and bigger, and this year it will be the biggest it’s ever been.