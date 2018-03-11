Report: Fanatics owner could bid on Panthers

Getty Images

As owner of the online retailer Fanatics, Michael Rubin has partnered with the NFL to sell jerseys and a report on Sunday indicates that he could be interested in a new role in the league.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Rubin is looking into a bid to buy the Panthers. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced his plan to sell the team this year after allegations of workplace misconduct were made against him late in the 2017 season.

Rubin sold an e-commerce business to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011 while maintaining control of Fanatics, which operates the online merchandising for the NFL, other major sports leagues and teams in the United States. He owns pieces of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils that he would have to sell if chosen as the winning bidder for the Panthers.

David Tepper and Ben Navarro have been identified as other possible bidders for the team. The league could vote on approving a new owner at May’s league meetings if things progress as hoped in the coming weeks.