Report: FOX wants to hire Jason Witten

Last offseason, Tony Romo retired from the NFL and went into the broadcast booth. Could his longtime friend and Cowboys teammate Jason Witten be next?

He could be, as Sporting News reports that FOX is interested in hiring Witten. Although Peyton Manning is viewed as the first choice for FOX’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts, Witten could be next if Manning turns the job down.

Witten would be a natural as a broadcaster, as an articulate and intelligent player who’s well-liked by fans and respected by players. The question, however, is if he wants to do it: Witten said categorically after the Pro Bowl that he’s playing in 2018.

The 35-year-old Witten still has four years left on his contract, at $6.5 million a year.