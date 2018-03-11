Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Seven questions for the Bills after the Tyrod Taylor trade.

Former Dolphins OL Kraig Urbik announced his retirement.

A look at what the Patriots like about DT Danny Shelton.

QB Christian Hackenberg‘s time with the Jets could be nearing its end.

The Ravens are paying attention to the changes in Cleveland.

How active will the Bengals be in free agency?

Recapping all of the Browns’ trades and looking ahead to what’s next.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster got excited about high-fiving LeBron James.

A breakdown of the Texans’ pre-free agency cap situation.

Colts coach Frank Reich made a pit stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Jaguars are keeping an eye on 2019 when making decisions for 2018.

A few backup quarterback options for the Titans.

Setting the stage for Broncos free agency.

Identifying the biggest needs for the Chiefs.

The Chargers were honored by the Red Cross.

It appears the Raiders will be wading into the running back market.

The Cowboys may be paying WR Dez Bryant too much, but they are short on other options at wide receiver.

G Andrew Norwell is expected to be a Giants target in free agency.

Former Eagles TE Clay Harbor is going to be on The Bachelorette.

Quarterback doesn’t appear to be a likely direction for the Redskins in the draft.

A group of Bears players tried their hand at beach sports.

What will the Lions do with TE Eric Ebron?

WR Jeff Janis could be moving on from the Packers.

A look at how the Vikings can afford QB Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons hope for more from TE Austin Hooper.

Was the decision to trade for WR Torrey Smith a good one by the Panthers?

Some offensive players who might be on the Saints’ radar in free agency.

Will CB Trumaine Johnson be on the Buccaneers’ shopping list?

A call for the Cardinals to make a major play for Kirk Cousins.

The Rams like what they got from WR Cooper Kupp as a rookie.

Five memorable moments involving the 49ers from Richard Sherman‘s past.

The Seahawks have plenty of questions at cornerback.