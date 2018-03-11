The report of three years, $39 million for Richard Sherman may be “a mirage”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2018, 9:50 AM EDT
You know the drill by now. Player agrees to terms. Numbers get leaked to reporter who passes them along without scrutiny, analysis, or caveat. Real numbers come out later, exposing that the initial number was a lie.

Multiple league sources, based on history and some of the details already emerging about the deal signed Saturday night by cornerback Richard Sherman in San Francisco, predict that the three-year, $39 million package first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media) is “a mirage.”

Already, signs are emerging that the deal may not be what it seems. Josina Anderson of ESPN tweeted on Saturday night that Sherman told her the deal is worth “up to $39.15 million.” The key words there are “up to,” because it implies a ceiling based on incentives and other payments tied to playing time or performance. Which means that Sherman’s base deal is lower than $39.15 million.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media has since posted the breakdown for the first year: $5 million signing bonus, $2 million base salary (there’s no mention as to whether it’s guaranteed, but as a practical matter it most likely is), $2 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses, $1 million playing-time incentives, and a $3 million Pro Bowl incentive. (One source cautions that the “Pro Bowl” incentive may be an “All-Pro” incentive, which is harder to achieve since only two are selected for the entire league.)

Per Pelissero, if Sherman makes it to the Pro Bowl (or, possibly, All-Pro), $16 million of the deal becomes fully guaranteed over 2019 and 2020.

While those details aren’t nearly enough to show that the “three-year, $39 million” figure is a “mirage” (Pelissero may be trying to avoid committing NFL Media-on-NFL Media crime), it’s a strong clue that the contract isn’t what Rapoport reported it to be. Pelissero’s breakdown shows a maximum package of $13 million for 2018 (one third of $39 million), if Sherman dresses for all 16 regular-season games, achieves the total playing-time threshold, and make it to the NFC Pro Bowl team (or, possibly, the AP All-Pro team.)

Soon enough, the real numbers will emerge. And it could be the first example of what perhaps will be multiple instances of a common dynamic in the reporting of NFL contracts: In order to be first, reporters often will willingly be not entirely accurate.

  2. If those are the real numbers, that is smart on both the team and the player, and absorbs the risk that Sherman may not come back right from the injury. If he succeeds and continues to play at a high level, the team wins and Sherman exceeds (by a good amount) his Seahawks compensation. If he doesn’t, very little is guaranteed. May not like him but he is betting on himself, and being team friendly in the process. That to me is what I like to see.

  3. You’d have to be a complete moron to believe the numbers when they were announced. Of course it’s an incentive laden contract for an older player coming off a season ending injury.

  4. Players can generally be cut at any time, so in reality, aren’t the vast majority of multi-year NFL contracts “a mirage”?

    Coaches & medical staff (paid by the team) control playing time, so some incentives can be corralled.

  5. It will be interesting to see what the real numbers really are.

    Right from the start, I figured that $39 mil was BS.

  6. It clearly is built to reward Sherman if he is able to come back from his achilles this year and perform at a Pro Bowl level, at which point paying him the rest of the money and keeping him for 2 more years would make sense anyway. It sounds like they are on the hook for
    $10 million to kick the tires otherwise, which they must have decided is a reasonable risk considering the potential reward

  8. Who’s Richard Sherman? Oh, now I remember — he’s the guy who only looked like a good player when Earl Thomas was on the field.

  9. I come up with 6.6 million without the Pro Bowl / All Pro. If the
    playing time is met. Looks like he is playing half the amount of
    Seattle.

  11. For me as a Niners fan, it could be the vet minimum and I would still hate this deal. I’m just not interested in having this disrespectful loud mouth on the team.

  13. Sounds like Sherman bet on himself. Even on a gimpy Achilles last year he was still a really good cornerback and a super competitive guy. Good deal for the 49ers and I hope Sherman meets all of his incentives.

  16. bigbrad184 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 10:32 am
    For me as a Niners fan, it could be the vet minimum and I would still hate this deal. I’m just not interested in having this disrespectful loud mouth on the team.
    ——————————————-

    Until he defends a pass on 4th down that wins you a game then you’ll be jumping up and down. Typical fans

