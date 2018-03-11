Von Miller keeps pushing for Broncos to sign Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

With free agency three days away, the best defensive player in Denver keeps politicking for the team to sign one of the best available veteran quarterbacks. Von Miller wants Kirk Cousins to come to town.

“I’m all in 100 percent,” Miller told James Palmer of NFL Media. “This is a big time for Denver and a big time for the National Football League. You don’t really have, especially quarterbacks, become free like that. So it’s an exciting time in the National Football League.”

Cousins is the first healthy franchise quarterback under the age of 30 to become an unrestricted free agent. The class of free agents also includes several other potentially attractive options at the quarterback position.

“It’s kind of like college again,” Miller said. “You got an athlete coming to your school and you want to try your best to get them there. And that’s the same thing with us. We would really like to have Kirk. I think him and his personality and the things that he brings to the table fits in with Denver. But there are a lot of great teams out there with large pocket books. So we’ll have to just wait and see. But I’ll have to give him the ultimate spiel on why Denver is special to me.”

Miller realizes that, even his spiel and Denver’s money may not be enough. Which means that the Broncos will need to have one or more fallback plans in place.

“You always have your plan B and C,” Miller said. “We have great direction with the Denver Broncos — I said it 50 million times. [G.M. John] Elway is as good as it gets. Whatever [direction] he takes this organization in I’m with him. We’re tied to the hip forever. Whatever direction he takes the organization I’m with him 100 percent.”

Here’s an interesting direction that Miller may not like, but it would get Miller and Cousins on the same team. A reader recently suggested a trade between the Rams and Broncos, with Miller going to L.A., quarterback Jared Goff going to Denver, and the Rams then signing Cousins, reuniting him with coach Sean McVay. That would be a crazy outcome, but given the craziness of the last few days, how crazy would it really be?