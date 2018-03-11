Washington working to keep Trent Murphy

Getty Images

Washington has offered Trent Murphy a contract, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports, though it is unknown where talks stand.

The outside linebacker tweeted a cryptic message Sunday: “Blessed and highly favored!! Thankful for the many that have helped me along this journey and super pumped for the opportunities to come!!! LETS GO”

Murphy is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent unless Washington signs him to a new deal before Wednesday.

Murphy, 27, missed all of last season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in the preseason. He served a four-game suspension for PED use while on injured reserve.

A second-round pick in 2014, Murphy has 15 career sacks, including nine in 2016.