With NFL-high cap space, Jets vow to be “very active on the first day”

Monday is the first day NFL teams can begin free agent negotiations, and Wednesday is the first day free agents can sign new contracts. The team with the most cap space in the NFL isn’t planning to waste any time next week.

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan promised that his team will be working hard about spending all that money, which at about $90 million available represents by far the most in the league heading into free agency.

“It will be interesting to see which players we can potentially line up first for initial visits,” Maccagnan said. “Obviously we’ll be very active on the first day in terms of the higher profile guys. I think the one thing I’ve noticed in the NFL this year or in the past years, I should say, is free agency moves very quickly. If you have guys targeted and you have your range how you value them, we’ll be very active.”

Everyone is looking at whether the Jets will make a huge offer to quarterback Kirk Cousins, but they should also be preparing to call Drew Brees‘s agent tomorrow, if Brees and the Saints don’t come to a deal today. Everyone expects Brees to remain in New Orleans, but the two sides haven’t reached a deal yet, and so the Jets should touch base with Brees’s agent as soon as they’re allowed to tomorrow.

Maccagnan can’t name any names just yet.

“We may sign a big-ticket guy. We may sign a small-ticket guy. It will be very interesting to see how it plays out,” he said. “Everybody is well aware we have quite a bit of cap space to work with. There are quite a few players we’re interested in.”

If the Jets aren’t a much better team a week from today than they are now, that would be a major disappointment.