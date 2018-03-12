49ers reportedly getting in on Andrew Norwell chase

Getty Images

If you haven’t heard of Andrew Norwell, you soon will. Norwell is about to become one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in football, parlaying four years in Carolina after entering the league as an undrafted free agent into a reputation as a consistent and effective interior blocker.

It’s been widely believed that Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman, who signed Norwell four years ago out of Ohio State, will try to sign him again. Via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, however, the 49ers are “pushing” for Norwell.

The key to coach Kyle Shanahan’s system has been the compilation of offensive linemen who can effectively execute the version of zone blocking that he uses. Atlanta’s dramatic improvement from 2015 to 2016 privately was attributed in large part to the accumulation of enough lineman who could properly implement the scheme.

That’s another reason for 49ers fans to be excited about the resurgence of the franchise, especially if they can get the offensive linemen they’ve been targeting.