49ers sign Jeff Locke

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed punter Jeff Locke to a one-year deal.

Locke played five games for the Lions last season while Sam Martin was injured. In four seasons with the Vikings, from 2013-16, Locke averaged 43.2 yards per punt, with a 38.7 net and 101 punts downed inside the 20.

He will provide competition for Bradley Pinion, who is entering the final year of his deal with the 49ers.

The 49ers also announced running back Raheem Mostert has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender.

He appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with six carries for 30 yards while adding a team-high eight special teams tackles.