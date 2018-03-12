Adam Gotsis arrested for an alleged rape in college

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman in Georgia in 2013, the Denver Post reports. Gotsis played at Georgia Tech when the rape allegedly occurred.

The woman made the accusation February 1.

Gotsis surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last Wednesday on a charge of strong-arm rape, via the newspaper. He was released on $50,000 bond.

The Broncos released a statement to the Denver Post:

“We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

“The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter.”

The Broncos made Gotsis a second-round pick in 2016, and he made 13 starts in 2017.

15 responses to “Adam Gotsis arrested for an alleged rape in college

  3. I hope he didn’t do this and I don’t know if he did or didn’t and neither does anyone else. What I do know is that before someone gets put in a metal box or they lose their livelihood I want due process. A claim 5yrs after the fact will require an extraordinary amount of evidence to convince me this isn’t a money grab. If this is he said/she said he should sue for defamation.

  6. So , she waited 5 years to report anything? Any evidence is going to be impossible and this is going to be a “he said, she said” case where the guy is guilty until proven innocent in public opinion.

    Am I missing something?

  8. Probably investigators were gathering evidence and make sure they have all their ducks in a row.

  9. “As a female, I must ask. Why did we wait 5 years to report this?”

    There are many possibilities including the mental and emotional state of the person assaulted. Many woman do not even come to grips with what happened until much later. I have a niece who was date-raped in H.S. (by her best friend’s cousin who it turns out had been brought to live in our small town b/c he had done the same thing in his hometown a couple of states away). It wasn’t until she received treatment for bulimia that she even remembered the event. When a really traumatic event occurs, the person going thru it might not have the strength to be the focus of a claim. And later they feel they must do it.

  10. The 5 years does seem troubling. Look at this way…IF he did it, he’s been living with this in the back of his mind since 2013 knowing the possibility existed this person could come forward one day.

  11. Of course… look at all the ignoramuses that straight out of the gate attack/question the womans’ motives.
    Ever know anyone who was raped? If not, try doing some research BEFORE you automatically defend the guy. This is NOT unusual, as the victim has to deal with all kinds of mental and physical torture before they can deal with it.

    Fools

  12. It’s hard for me to be okay with the way society has fallen. For all we know, this woman may be looking for her 15 minutes of fame. Especially not saying anything to any authoritative person for five years. That is just crazy! I really hope he didn’t do what she says, but I still there should be some sort of time frame in which you can charge/accuse another human being like this. If it’s not true, imagine the load of troubles he will always have this accusation hanging over his head.
    If what she says is true, does no one else think it’s weird that she waited to see if he was in the NFL, and waited for him to actually be decent to try and bring him down?

  13. jdeezman says:
    March 12, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Of course… look at all the ignoramuses that straight out of the gate attack/question the womans’ motives.
    Ever know anyone who was raped? If not, try doing some research BEFORE you automatically defend the guy. This is NOT unusual, as the victim has to deal with all kinds of mental and physical torture before they can deal with it.

    Fools
    _______________________

    Be calm fella of course most people on this forum haven’t been through this experience they are men. Men and women think very differently normally let alone while under extreme circumstances. I won’t get into much beyond that other than no one said anything that bad other than noting the timeline which from a mans perspective is a long time. Be open to being both sides on this. The problem isn’t even the timeline, it’s the distrust from others that have come out quickly, later and lied or made up stories. It sucks but it’s the reality. Lets hope that no matter what transpires those that need help and love get it and those that need justice in either direction get it.

