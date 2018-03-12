Adam Gotsis arrested for an alleged rape in college

Getty Images

Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman in Georgia in 2013, the Denver Post reports. Gotsis played at Georgia Tech when the rape allegedly occurred.

The woman made the accusation February 1.

Gotsis surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last Wednesday on a charge of strong-arm rape, via the newspaper. He was released on $50,000 bond.

The Broncos released a statement to the Denver Post:

“We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college. Our organization was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

“The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter.”

The Broncos made Gotsis a second-round pick in 2016, and he made 13 starts in 2017.