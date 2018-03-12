Adam Gotsis’ attorney maintains allegation against player is “false”

Getty Images

The attorney for Adam Gotsis released a statement Monday after news broke of the Broncos defensive tackle’s arrest for the alleged rape of a woman while he was in college at Georgia Tech. The attorney, Sara Becker of the law firm Arora & Lascala, LLC, denied the allegation from 2013.

“Although the incident in question allegedly occurred more than five years ago, Adam first learned of these shocking accusations last month,” Becker said in the statement, via the Denver Post. “We immediately reached out to law enforcement and have proactively cooperated with all aspects of the investigation while maintaining communication with the team. While we were disappointed to learn of the turn the investigation was taking, we steadfastly maintain that the allegations are false. We will continue to advocate strongly for Adam’s innocence.”

Gotsis surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last Wednesday on a charge of strong-arm rape, the newspaper reported.