Allen Robinson doesn’t think torn ACL will keep him from multi-year deal

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s contract year ended after a handful of snaps due to a torn ACL suffered early in Jacksonville’s season opener last year.

That injury likely contributed to the team’s decision to pass on using the franchise tag on Robinson before last week’s deadline and some have wondered if it might also leave him in position to take a one-year, prove-it deal in hopes of setting up a longer contract in 2019.

During an appearance with Mad Dog Sports Radio on Monday, Robinson said that he doesn’t think he’ll have to go the one-year route. He said conversations with his agent early in the “legal tampering” period have led him to “definitely think I’ll be able to get a multi-year deal done” this offseason.

Host Adam Schein asked Robinson about a couple of potential destinations and Robinson reacted positively to the direction the Bears and 49ers are moving as they head toward the 2018 season. He also said he “wouldn’t rule out” the possibility that he’ll wind up sticking with the Jaguars when all is said and done.