Are only two teams seriously chasing Kirk Cousins?

Getty Images

With the negotiating window open and plenty of calls being made and texts being exchanged, questions are emerging about whether and to what extent the market for quarterback Kirk Cousins is as robust as believed.

As one league source explained it to PFT, the early sense is that only two teams have shown serious interest in Cousins: The Jets and the Vikings.

Other teams may have made a phone call and/or placed a ballpark number on the table, but the thinking is that the Jets and Vikings are the two truly serious candidates for Cousins’ services.

With news that the Vikings have contacted the Drew Brees camp, Minnesota seems to be going all in for a franchise quarterback who would help the team get over the hump. Or, alternatively, they’re trying to get Case Keenum to accept a Bortlesque offer to remain in the job that landed in his lap last year — and that he performed admirably, for most of the season.