Are only two teams seriously chasing Kirk Cousins?

With the negotiating window open and plenty of calls being made and texts being exchanged, questions are emerging about whether and to what extent the market for quarterback Kirk Cousins is as robust as believed.

As one league source explained it to PFT, the early sense is that only two teams have shown serious interest in Cousins: The Jets and the Vikings.

Other teams may have made a phone call and/or placed a ballpark number on the table, but the thinking is that the Jets and Vikings are the two truly serious candidates for Cousins’ services.

With news that the Vikings have contacted the Drew Brees camp, Minnesota seems to be going all in for a franchise quarterback who would help the team get over the hump. Or, alternatively, they’re trying to get Case Keenum to accept a Bortlesque offer to remain in the job that landed in his lap last year — and that he performed admirably, for most of the season.

52 responses to “Are only two teams seriously chasing Kirk Cousins?

  6. What’s the number that will get Brees to sign with the Vikings, $33M, $34M?? Brees would still be a fool to take it if he has any hope of adding another Superbowl ring.

  7. If the Vikings are seriously offering Keenum a “Bortlesque” type offer, then he should seriously jump at it. He’s not going to get even that kind of offer from any other team.

  8. Teams might just have realized Cousins isn’t quite the catch he thinks he is. This feels a lot like the 49ers to Chiefs Smith trade, looked good at the time, but the Redskins are a quality team, Cousins hasn’t won as much as Bridgewater in a rebuilding year with a horrible O-line.. An Elite QB would do more. Cousins is more like Rivers, great at one thing but defend that then PTHHHHHT!

  11. His record is 4-19 against teams with winning records and overall his record is under .500 despite having Desean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed over the last few years.

  12. Joe Thomas is trying to sign Kirk Cousins.
    Don’t tell Joe he’s not running any team, including the Browns, though.

  13. Well the Vikings already had a magical season that ended with NFC Title game failure so if recent history is followed they are destined for a miserable season this year, just like 2001 and 2010. Cousins flamin out there would only add to the hilarity.

  15. Wow so the Jets and Vikings are the only delusional teams chasing Cousins who is not Aaron Rogers or Tom Brady. Case Keenum should be offended at the way the Vikings are treating him. Moreover Drew Brees is not leaving New Orleans at 39 years old.

  16. I don’t find it hard to believe that only 2 teams want to mortgage their futures by massively overpaying for a QB that isn’t even top 10.

  17. Kirk Cousins is “overrated” that does not mean he isn’t an above average QB, though. In order for Cousins to win it all you have to have a great team surrounding him. Sure, my Jets can sign Cousins, Probably make it to the wildcard round perennially, make it to the divisional round here and there and at most the conference championship. But if you do advance far into the playoffs is it worth getting there and losing year after year when you end up with a lousy draft pick and are strapped on cash?

  18. Because he’s not good. He’s Jay Cutler if he found Jesus.

    ____

    Cutler never had any one statistical season that was as good as any of Cousins last three.
    Jay Cutler also has no heart what-so-ever.

  20. I wonder what is considered “serious interest”? I hope the Vikings don’t go overboard with a contract offer. There are plenty of other areas that need upgrading, too.

  21. Cousins is a good QB, but he’s definitely not worth the numbers they’re throwing around.
    If he tops 20 million again, it will be too much.
    He’s sub .500 as a starter while only getting his team to the postseason once.

  22. can’t wait until the season ends in 2020 and that franchise is being laughed at !…just like Oswieler but Worse !!!!!!!!

  24. My next door neighbor’s high school teacher’s gardener’s uncle knows a guy who knows a guy who is cousins with Kirk Cousins and he says that his cousin Cousins is almost certainly going to decide on signing with a team sometime this week.

  25. as Charley casserly just said, “Cousins has thrown for over 4000 yards the last three seasons…to no one.

  27. How is it shocking that only 2 teams want Cousins. He’s an average QB trying to hit it big on the open market. There is a negative correlation between overpaying for QBs and SB success. There are always going to be teams that chase that dream, but the reality is it’s simply not a smart way to operate. Franchise QBs rarely hit the FA market and Cousins is not one of them. You want to pay him $30 million, go ahead. But he’s not a franchise QB that is going to lead your team to the SB.

  29. How many non-update updates on Cousins are we going to receive?

    Always an update on nothing…nothing…

  31. Im not surprised. Cousins is vastly over rated. Hes average at best, thats why the Skins didnt give him a huge contract. Only the desperate would.

  35. tombreck2 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:34 pm
    His record is 4-19 against teams with winning records and overall his record is under .500 despite having Desean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed over the last few years.

    —–
    So I guess you expected Cousins to play defense and special team also? He lead an offense that scored often enough to win consistently. Just cause the defense and special team could not get it done doesn’t mean Cousins isn’t a good QB

  36. Keenum is a decent backup QB. Bradford and Bridgewater are cripples. Zimmer loves Teddy, and letting him walk says all you need to know about that situation. Vikes need a good stable QB right now. Cousins makes a lot of sense. And they have the cap room to do a reasonable deal while still being able to re-sign the key defensive players and Diggs this year.

  37. Who is the last Super Bowl winner or even participant whose quarterback didn’t outperform his contract? If you give a quarterback a contract he can’t outperform, you are eliminated from contention.

  38. Cousins moves the needle farther on the Jets than the Vikings.

    Vikings went 13-3 and didn’t win the SB or make it there.

    Does anyone see Kirk taking the Vikings to 14-2 or 15-1 and winning the SB? What was missing, exactly, from the QB position last year with Keenum that they need to correct and will win it all?

    Nothing. Pay Keenum less, shore up that defense. For all the talk about how great it was – it laid down and died 38-7 and the Saints were doing what they wanted against it at the end too – took an offensive miracle play for the Vikings to advance.

    Can talk all they want about being #1 but they didn’t really play anyone last year that would scare you offensively. They got good stats against bad offenses. The Redskins hung 30 on them for example.

  39. No NFL exect wants to be the first to sign the “All guarented” contract Kirk’s agent is pushing. It has the potential change the landscape of all NFL contracts moving forward

  40. Everybody is hung up on the money. I agree the money is WAY too much but that is the market nowadays. If you can take that out of the equation (at least if it stays at $30 mil or less) then look at the rest of the variables, like good O-line or bad supporting Cousins or good receivers or bad he has thrown to, and good Ds or bad. He won’t make as much as Rodgers or Brees’ new contracts either- and he shouldn’t.

  41. I think Cousins is in for a big suprise, he’s not worth as much as he, and others seam to think. The Vikings are showing “interest” in Cousins and Brees to get Keenum on the downlow. The Jets may really be the only team that is willing to pay Cousins what he thinks he’s worth. The market for a quarterback right now is ripe for the picking, with it being a pretty decent year for QBs in the draft. I think Cousins has been banking on the fact that he’s the first “franchise QB” available since Manning.

  42. I still say Bradford #1 and Bridgewater #2, allowing Bradford to go as long as he can, followed by Bridgewater (if needed) when he has to. They could sign them both for less than the Brees or Cousins. There are no guarantees with any of these guys.

  43. dmca12 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:34 pm
    Any GM paying Cousins $30 mil per year should not be a GM.
    —————————————————————————————-
    He’s as good as Stafford and how much did Stafford just get? And Stafford isn’t worth that contract but he got it.

  44. I’m telling you, if the Vikings don’t get this done they’ll regret it, they should just Pony up the cash and pay this Super Star, MVP talented QB, get it done Minny don’t let the Jets beat you out, 5 years 175 million, with 150 guaranteed.
    Tee hee hee

    Packers Nation!

  45. If a team is seriously going to back up the brinks truck to overthrow their cap space at a guy Brees is so much better then Cousins its not funny. (Ok, its a little funny)

  46. Kirk is an above average QB. I am just a fan of the game;However, the two people who have spent the most time with him in practice, classroom, game, etc are Kyle Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Shanahan went after Garropolo and Gruden went after Alex Smith.

  47. Cousins is overrated, so this isn’t shocking.
    What IS shocking is that the media thinks that somehow Teddy Bridgewater, who han’t played football in 2 years after a major injury, is somehow still a franchise QB. He’s mediocre at best yet the media continues to toot his horn…I wonder why (wink wink – we ALL know why)?
    If Jake Locker attempted a comeback, the media would rip him to shreds…which makes sense since Locker is white. I’d bet my house that if Bridgewater was white the media wouldn’t mention his name unless they absolutely had to.

  48. What would Cousins be getting paid if RG3 hadn’t blown out his knee and gone into a career death spiral? He has parlayed the Redskins ambivalence with him and fortunate timing into becoming the most over paid, over rated qb in the NFL.

  49. stellarperformance says:
    March 12, 2018 at 6:26 pm
    I still say Bradford #1 and Bridgewater #2, allowing Bradford to go as long as he can, followed by Bridgewater (if needed) when he has to. They could sign them both for less than the Brees or Cousins. There are no guarantees with any of these guys.
    ————————————

    In a perfect world I would agree with that. As of right now I think the team is ready to invest in not only ability but stability at that position after the roller coaster ride of the last 2 years. Pay Cousins, maybe get Teddy as backup and move forward.

  50. New Orleans hasn’t signed Brees because they’re waiting to see what Cousins gets…that will tell them how deep Brees is going to slide it into them.

  52. Why would any team pay big money to someone else’s fourth round pick? With all the money they spend on QB’s you’d think someone would figure out that it’s a heck of a lot cheaper to invest in a scout who could evaluate QB’s. The scout’s salary doesn’t even count against the cap.

