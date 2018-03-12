Bears use low tenders for Josh Bellamy, Bryce Callahan and Cameron Meredith

Getty Images

The Bears are expected to be in the market for wide receiver help during free agency and they also want a chance to match any outside interest in a couple of their current wideouts.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have tendered restricted free agents Josh Bellamy and Cameron Meredith. They are the lowest of the three tenders, which means the players would earn $1.907 million and that the Bears won’t get any compensation if they choose not to match offer sheets from other clubs.

Bellamy has 62 catches for 882 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons. Meredith tore his ACL last summer and missed the entire season. He had a good year in 2016 with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears have also given the low tender to cornerback Bryce Callahan. He played more than 500 snaps as a slot corner last season and made the first two interceptions of his three-year career.