Benson Mayowa visiting Jets Monday

The list of teams showing interest in former Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa is growing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayowa is visiting the Jets on Monday. He is expected to go on to visit the Redskins on Tuesday and Rapoport reports that the Seahawks and Colts have also shown interest in hosting Mayowa if he doesn’t land a deal on those visits.

Mayowa was released by the Cowboys last week after spending two years with the team. He had six sacks in his first year with Dallas, but only had one last season and has nine for his five-year NFL career.

The Jets had 28 sacks last season and ranked 28th in the league in that category, so they’d likely be hoping for something closer to Mayowa’s 2016 production if they do strike a deal with him on Monday.