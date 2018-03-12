Bills appear to be interested in Sam Bradford

Getty Images

The Bills don’t have a quarterback at the moment, and though they have a lot of draft picks, they don’t have one in the top 20.

That leaves them looking to the free agent market for a quarterback for now, and they have several options.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bills are interested in Vikings free agent Sam Bradford.

Adding Bradford would clearly seem to be step one in the process, with parlaying some of their draft capital into a rookie a logical step two.

Bradford played just two games last year because of his knee issues, so any team investing in the 30-year-old better have a solid backup plan in place.

The Bills are also expected to keep tabs on the Case Keenum situation, as they need a certain level to keep them at a playoff level.