Bills willing to trade left tackle Cordy Glenn

Getty Images

The Bills were willing to trade the quarterback who helped them break a 17-year playoff drought, so it stands to reason they’ll trade just about anybody.

Especially if that person is expensive and hurt and inherited by rather than acquired by General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bills are willing to deal left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Glenn signed a five-year, $60 million contract during the 2016 offseason, which was a year before Beane and McDermott showed up on the scene.

Glenn was limited to five games last year because of foot and ankle problems, but is expected to be ready for someone’s offseason program.

The Bills also dealt quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Browns, giving them lots of draft picks. But also lots of spots to fill, despite their success of recent vintage.