Broncos give Matt Paradis, Shaquil Barrett second-round RFA tenders

Getty Images

The Broncos are expected to be working on acquiring a new quarterback in the next couple of days and they’ve made a move to hold onto the guy who will be snapping the ball to him.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have extended a second-round tender to impending restricted free agent center Matt Paradis. Paradis stands to make $2.9 million if he signs the tender and will be able to sign an offer sheet with another team, although they’d need to give the Broncos a second-round pick if Denver opts not to match it.

Paradis was a sixth-round pick in 2014, but didn’t make the team out of camp that year. He spent the season on the practice squad and moved into the starting lineup the next year. Paradis has started every game since then, including Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory over the Panthers.

Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett and wide receiver Bennie Fowler are also set for restricted free agency this offseason.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m. ET: Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Barrett also got a second-round tender while Fowler will not be tendered.