Browns waiting on answer from Joe Thomas, considering Nate Solder pursuit

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
The Browns continue to wait for an answer from left tackle Joe Thomas, but they are running out of time if they want to find his replacement in free agency.

The longer Thomas’ decision goes, the Browns believe the more likely Thomas’ retirement becomes, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. That could send Cleveland in pursuit of Nate Solder.

The Texans also reportedly have strong interest in signing the former Patriots left tackle.

Thomas said last month that he had set the March 14 start of free agency as his deadline for deciding his future.

The Browns also have interest in a pair of Washington players, receiver Terrelle Pryor and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, via Cabot. Pryor, 28, spent two seasons in Cleveland before leaving for Washington a year ago.

Cleveland already acquired players at both of those positions, getting receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall in trades last week, but that apparently won’t stop the team from pursuing another receiver and another cornerback. Cabot also lists cornerback Trumaine Johnson as a potential target, and the Browns could move Randall to free safety.

11 responses to “Browns waiting on answer from Joe Thomas, considering Nate Solder pursuit

  2. What I am going to say won’t be popular but truth rarely ever is. Joe Thomas has grown into a big mouth the last several years and a distraction. The guy dogs on Hall of Fame legends and this Brett Favre will he won’t he is classless. Throw whatever it takes to get Solder and tell Thomas to beat it. If he wants to return trade him.

  6. Since the Bills are looking to move up maybe Cleve can ask for Cordy Glenn as part of the bounty they would receive from the Bills to move up to 4th.

  8. What I am going to say won’t be popular but truth rarely ever is. Joe Thomas has grown into a big mouth the last several years and a distraction. The guy dogs on Hall of Fame legends and this Brett Favre will he won’t he is classless. Throw whatever it takes to get Solder and tell Thomas to beat it. If he wants to return trade him.
    =====

    Joe Thomas – All-Pro 9 of last 10 years.. It would be 10 for 10, but he missed 1/2 of 2017!!

    Walter Jones is the best LT I’ve ever seen.. he was only a 6x All-Pro.

    Nate Solder has never even been to the PRO BOWL!

    .. I’m beginning to understand what is going on in Cleveland.

  9. drrichardrydze says:
    March 12, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    What I am going to say won’t be popular but truth rarely ever is. Joe Thomas has grown into a big mouth the last several years and a distraction. The guy dogs on Hall of Fame legends and this Brett Favre will he won’t he is classless. Throw whatever it takes to get Solder and tell Thomas to beat it. If he wants to return trade him.

    ____________________________

    So you’re basically saying “shut up and dribble”. These people are human and have voices you don’t own them because you watch them for a couple hours on Sunday.

  11. Thomas is not helping the Browns at all. Free agency is about to start and they don’t know if they can count on Thomas (who’s their best player on offense right now) or if they need to be looking at a replacement. This is how bad teams stay bad.

