Browns waiting on answer from Joe Thomas, considering Nate Solder pursuit

The Browns continue to wait for an answer from left tackle Joe Thomas, but they are running out of time if they want to find his replacement in free agency.

The longer Thomas’ decision goes, the Browns believe the more likely Thomas’ retirement becomes, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. That could send Cleveland in pursuit of Nate Solder.

The Texans also reportedly have strong interest in signing the former Patriots left tackle.

Thomas said last month that he had set the March 14 start of free agency as his deadline for deciding his future.

The Browns also have interest in a pair of Washington players, receiver Terrelle Pryor and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, via Cabot. Pryor, 28, spent two seasons in Cleveland before leaving for Washington a year ago.

Cleveland already acquired players at both of those positions, getting receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall in trades last week, but that apparently won’t stop the team from pursuing another receiver and another cornerback. Cabot also lists cornerback Trumaine Johnson as a potential target, and the Browns could move Randall to free safety.