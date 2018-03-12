Bucs tender Adam Humphries, re-sign Adarius Glanton

Getty Images

The Buccaneers took care of business on several fronts Monday.

They signed tight end Cameron Brate and cornerback Brent Grimes to new contracts and also took care of some business with two of their restricted free agents. According to multiple reports, they tendered wide receiver Adam Humphries at the second-round level and re-signed linebacker Adarius Glanton.

Humphries caught on with the Bucs in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and has carved out a productive spot for himself in the slot. He’s caught 143 passes for 1,513 yards and four touchdowns in his three seasons with the team. He stands to make $2.941 million under the terms of the tender.

Glanton was not tendered at any level, but signed a one-year deal with the team. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports it is a $790,000 salary with a $250,000 signing bonus.