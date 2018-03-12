Cardinals expected to release Adrian Peterson Monday

Getty Images

There’s been an expectation since January that the Cardinals would release running back Adrian Peterson as they start working on their 2018 roster and it seems that the day for that move has arrived.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals will release Peterson on Monday. Doing so allows them to avoid paying a $750,000 bonus due on the third day of the league year.

That bonus was part of the two-year deal that Peterson signed with the Saints last offseason and acquired by the Cardinals when they traded for Peterson in October. Peterson had a couple of impressive outings for Arizona, but wound up on injured reserve with a neck injury before the year was out.

Schefter adds that Peterson could return to Arizona in the future, although that wouldn’t offer Peterson much playing time unless the Cardinals lose David Johnson to another serious injury during the 2018 season.