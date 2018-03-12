Case Keenum: We’re going to take advantage of free agency

Getty Images

It looks less and less likely that Case Keenum will return to Minnesota next season, but he will find more interest and a bigger deal than he did a year ago.

Keenum, who went 11-3 as the Vikings’ starter last season, could become the first free agent quarterback to get a new home.

Keenum was in Houston on Monday night, participating in the First Shot for charity before the Rockets-Spurs game. He briefly spoke to reporters about becoming a free agent yet again.

“It feels really good,” Keenum said, via Mark Berman of Houston’s FOX 26. “It’s a tough league. When you get opportunities like this, you’ve got to take advantage of them, so we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Keenum played for the Rams in St. Louis in 2015, the Rams in Los Angeles in 2016 and the Vikings last season. The former University of Houston star also has spent time with the Texans.