Chargers re-sign Nick Dzubnar, Geremy Davis

The Chargers are reportedly placing a second-round tender on wide receiver Tyrell Williams, but they’ve avoided the tender process with a couple of other restricted free agents.

The team announced on Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Nick Dzubnar and wide receiver Geremy Davis. It’s a two-year deal for Dzubnar and a one-year pact with Davis. Financial terms were not announced.

Dzubnar returned from a torn ACL to appear in 13 games for the team last season. Dzubnar saw almost all of his time on special teams, which was also the case when he led the team in special teams tackles as a rookie in 2015.

Davis joined the Chargers as a waiver claim in 2016 and has played in five games over the last two years. He made his only two regular season catches with the Giants in 2015.