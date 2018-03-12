Chiefs cut Tamba Hali

Getty Images

After 12 seasons with the Chiefs, defensive end Tamba Hali is on the way out.

The Chiefs are cutting Hali, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as we noted a month ago that old, expensive players on the Chiefs’ defense were going to be on the way out.

Hali had one year left on his contract and would have cost $9.4 million against the Chiefs’ cap this year. Instead he’ll carry a $1.7 million dead cap charge, meaning the move saves the Chiefs $7.7 million in cap space.

The Chiefs chose Hali in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was chosen to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2015. Last year he played in just five games and did not record a sack.