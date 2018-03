Getty Images

The Chiefs continued to reshaping of their defense, cutting another guy they once gave big money to.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs are getting rid of safety Ron Parker.

Parker signed a five-year, $25 million deal in 2015, and losing him creates $5 million in cap room.

Parker’s been a productive player for the Chiefs, but they’ve already traded cornerback Marcus Peters and cut linebacker Derrick Johnson.