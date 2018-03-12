Chiefs make release of Tamba Hali official

Getty Images

The Chiefs made Tamba Hali‘s release official, announcing it in a press release Monday while offering their thanks.

“I’m grateful I had the privilege of working with Tamba and getting to know him on a personal level,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via the team. “His love for the game is incredible, and he’s passed on that passion and his knowledge to a lot of our young players. I can see him being a coach one of these days. He’s built a tremendous legacy here in Kansas City, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

The Chiefs made Hali a salary-cap casualty, saving $7.7 million in cap room.

Hali, 34, played 12 seasons in Kansas City. He made 596 tackles, 85 tackles for loss and 89.5 sacks in 177 games.

“I have a great deal of respect for Tamba and the amount of success he’s had as a member of this franchise,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s one of the greatest Chiefs pass rushers of all-time and has made a lasting impact on Chiefs Kingdom. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”