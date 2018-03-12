Chiefs make release of Tamba Hali official

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Chiefs made Tamba Hali‘s release official, announcing it in a press release Monday while offering their thanks.

“I’m grateful I had the privilege of working with Tamba and getting to know him on a personal level,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via the team. “His love for the game is incredible, and he’s passed on that passion and his knowledge to a lot of our young players. I can see him being a coach one of these days. He’s built a tremendous legacy here in Kansas City, and we wish him the best as he moves forward.”

The Chiefs made Hali a salary-cap casualty, saving $7.7 million in cap room.

Hali, 34, played 12 seasons in Kansas City. He made 596 tackles, 85 tackles for loss and 89.5 sacks in 177 games.

“I have a great deal of respect for Tamba and the amount of success he’s had as a member of this franchise,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s one of the greatest Chiefs pass rushers of all-time and has made a lasting impact on Chiefs Kingdom. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

3 responses to “Chiefs make release of Tamba Hali official

  3. Hali was a class act. very active in the community. A mentor to the youngsters. first to arrive at workouts and the last to leave. ALWAYS showed up for voluntary sessions.
    May not have some of the career stats of others, but he is one of the greatest to wear the Chiefs uniform, and will certainly be on the Ring Of Honor.
    Marcus Peters, and some of the other spoiled, disrespectful troublemakers would be wise to look up to him instead of the Kaepernicks of the game. I hope that the Chiefs can find a position for Hali in the personnel department, working with the draft picks and young players on the Chiefs roster in a Guidence Counselor type role

