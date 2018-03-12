Cowboys hold onto Brian Price

Getty Images

The Cowboys will bring defensive tackle Brian Price back for another season.

Chuck Miketinac of KABB had the initial report of a new two-year deal for Price on Sunday and the Cowboys confirmed it on Monday. According to multiple reports on Monday, the deal is worth $1.35 million.

Price was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and, assuming he remains with the Cowboys, the new deal will take him to unrestricted free agency after the 2019 season.

Price began his NFL career with the Packers as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and played in one game. He was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys last September and played in eight games before going on injured reserve with a knee injury.