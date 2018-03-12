Dolphins releasing Lawrence Timmons

AP

The Dolphins made one of the day’s biggest waves by releasing Ndamukong Suh.

This one was far more of the #asexpected variety.

PFT has confirmed that the Dolphins have released linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Frankly, this one seemed apparent from the time he went AWOL last year and was suspended a game, but having signed him to a two-year deal, they apparently felt compelled to keep playing him. The former Steelers regular ended up starting 14 games for the Dolphins.

His release saves $5.4 million in salary cap room, room they’ll need to absorb the much larger hit they’re taking by parting ways with Suh.