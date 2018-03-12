Dustin Hopkins staying in Washington

Getty Images

The free agent kicking market won’t include Dustin Hopkins.

A couple of hours before the start of the “legal tampering” window that allows teams to communicate with representatives of impending free agents, the Redskins announced that they have signed Hopkins to a contract extension. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Hopkins has spent the last three seasons in Washington. He missed eight games last season while on injured reserve with a hip injury and made 14-of-17 field goals when he was in the lineup. Hopkins is 73-of-87 on field goals and 93-of-98 on extra points over the course of his time with the team.

Washington has also re-signed linebacker Mason Foster and safety Deshazor Everett this offseason.