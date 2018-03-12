Giants re-sign Mark Herzlich, Jon Halapio

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
The Giants have re-signed a couple of players who were set to become free agents.

Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and guard Jon Halapio both re-signed today.

Herzlich was on injured reserve for the entire 2017 season after suffering a stinger in training camp but is expected to be ready to play this year. The 2018 season will be Herzlich’s eighth as a Giant.

Halapio joined the Giants in 2017. He was initially on the practice squad but was the starting right guard for the last six games of the season.

2 responses to “Giants re-sign Mark Herzlich, Jon Halapio

  2. In college people thought he was going to be the next big superstar linebacker when he turned pro. Fought cancer and came back to football. Was an undrafted free agent with the Giants. Has made spot duty appearances on defense, but had never developed into a full time starter. Is an awesome special teams player and locker room guy. The Giants love having him on the team and before he went to IR last year they were toying with the idea of him playing Fullback. The guy is a true grinder and works for everything. He’s one of my favorite NFL players.

