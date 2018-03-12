Giants re-sign Mark Herzlich, Jon Halapio

Getty Images

The Giants have re-signed a couple of players who were set to become free agents.

Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and guard Jon Halapio both re-signed today.

Herzlich was on injured reserve for the entire 2017 season after suffering a stinger in training camp but is expected to be ready to play this year. The 2018 season will be Herzlich’s eighth as a Giant.

Halapio joined the Giants in 2017. He was initially on the practice squad but was the starting right guard for the last six games of the season.