Jaguars show interest in Sammy Watkins

The Jaguars would like to keep receiver Allen Robinson. And maybe they’re squeezing him by looking around at other options.

Via Mike Kaye of First Coast News, the Jaguars have shown interest in receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, like Robinson, is an unrestricted free agent who was not tagged. Unlike Robinson, Watkins was a top-four draft pick, acquired by the Bills after they gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to get him.

Both have red flags. Watkins has never lived up to his potential, and Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week One last season.

Whatever Jacksonville does, they have the money to do it, thanks in part to the decision to keep Blake Bortles at $18 million per year.