Jaguars show interest in Sammy Watkins

The Jaguars would like to keep receiver Allen Robinson. And maybe they’re squeezing him by looking around at other options.

Via Mike Kaye of First Coast News, the Jaguars have shown interest in receiver Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, like Robinson, is an unrestricted free agent who was not tagged. Unlike Robinson, Watkins was a top-four draft pick, acquired by the Bills after they gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to get him.

Both have red flags. Watkins has never lived up to his potential, and Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week One last season.

Whatever Jacksonville does, they have the money to do it, thanks in part to the decision to keep Blake Bortles at $18 million per year.

  2. Wasn’t one of the reasons as to why Marrone left the Bills was because he was angry that Whaley drafted Watkins? would be a pretty awkward situation IMO.

  3. Not going to happen. Sammy wants TARGETS.

    Well, money, followed by targets. That’s not going to happen in JAX. They are a little tight on the cap and don’t have the right offense for Sammy.

  4. I start reading all this stuff about Sammy Watkins, and it brings back memories of the period just before Randy Moss got shipped off to the Patriots and what they were saying about Moss. Just another reason why I keep wondering if Bill Belichick is a genius, or if these other teams are just ridiculously stupid. Please let Watkins go to New England. He might have a shot at the NFL records Moss shattered when he went there.

  5. The Jaguars should be thinking about acquiring a QB first because Bortles is not the answer.

