Jaguars tender Corey Grant, Ben Koyack

The Jaguars placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent Corey Grant.

Grant is a core special teams player, but with Chris Ivory having departed, the Jaguars also need him for depth at running back. As a utility back, Grant has 68 attempts for 414 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons.

Jacksonville also announced it has placed an exclusive rights tender on tight end Ben Koyack.

Koyack, a seventh-round pick in 2015, spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He has appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons, with 10 starts.