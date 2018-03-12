Joe Thomas: Richard Sherman “got absolutely crushed” by the 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Joe Thomas may be retiring from the NFL later this week. For now, though, he remains an active member of an NFL roster, and he’s actively criticizing a contract another player signed after negotiating the deal by himself.

“You really feel bad for Richard Sherman, but this is clearly a case of ego getting in the way of his pocket book,” Thomas said on Twitter regarding Sherman’s new deal. “He got absolutely crushed on this contract while working as his own agent.”

Sherman, who resented having to write checks to agents for a percentage of his pay, believed he could do as well or better on his own. And he actually thinks that he did as well as any experienced agent could have done by negotiating a deal that gives him guaranteed money (with an important caveat) in 2019 and 2020 if he makes it to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

But Thomas realizes that a player who bets on himself and shouldn’t regard winning as the team keeping him on the roster with illusory protections like an injury guarantee that doesn’t even vest until next March but with a crack at returning to the open market on the heels of a healthy and effective season. That’s the true payoff for a player who bets on himself and has the bet pay off.

Thomas refers to ego getting in the way of Sherman’s pocket book. Ego also will prevent Sherman from ever admitting that he did a bad deal. Which means he’ll never complain about the deal that he did. The danger for Sherman and the 49ers is that, if he ever realizes deep down that the 49ers put one over on him (if, for example, he starts the season on the PUP or NFI list and doesn’t qualify for a $2 million roster bonus that supposedly was part of a $5 million signing bonus), other things that otherwise may not have bothered him may become a much bigger deal, with his frustration over the contract negotiation being directed to something unrelated.

For the 49ers, the best outcome would be for Sherman to never think he did a bad deal. Really, that would be the best outcome for all teams, because the more that players do their own deals, the easier it will be for teams to get players to do bad deals, ideally without ever realizing that they’ve done bad deals.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “Joe Thomas: Richard Sherman “got absolutely crushed” by the 49ers

  3. I think Sherman just wanted the end Number to sound high
    of course most NFL contracts sound better than they really
    are.

  4. Sherman is rolling the dice, why not? He’s made lots of money from the game already. He can afford to go double or nothing with the 9ers. Don’t think that won’t be in the back of the minds of Pro Bowl voters when it comes time. Pro Bowl is a popularity contest as much as anything and Rich just gave himself a 40 yard head start.

  5. Joe Thomas is a smart dude, and will be great in the media when he retires(hopefully in 4-5 years)
    Meanwhile, expect Sherman to be doing situps in his driveway with his shirt off, when he realizes what he signed.

  7. Saw a special on the show 60mins about Joe Thomas. Seems like a great guy and a real smart guy.

    But if the deal was so team friendly and one sided in the organizations favor.
    How come the other three reported teams did not agree to match or possibly sweeten the deal as reported by Peter Kings mmqb?

  8. Joe, how many playoff appearances do you have? How many winning seasons have you had? How many Super Bowl Rings do you have?

  9. Poor Richard, thinks that Stanford education made him an attorney. Much like my comments make me think I can play NFL football.

  12. Seriously, who cares? If Sherman likes the contract and wants to play in San Francisco, that’s all the matters. Believe it or not, not everyone works for who will pay them the most. Many other factors come into play.

  13. Everybody defines success differently. Sherman has made plenty of money, and now has the experience of negotiating an NFL contract. Not many people can say that.

  14. Deion Sanders said its most pathetic contract he’s ever seen someone negotiate. And the number showed its most Team friendly contract of all time. Richard Sherman showed he doesn’t have a real Stanford degree he just coasted through with football. Poor guy.

  15. Ridiculous, and I’m no fan of Sherman.

    Criticizing the furniture in someone else’s living room says more about you than it does the person being critiqued.

  16. If these players were as concerned about the terrible CBA they negotiated as they are with Sherman’s contract they would have guaranteed contracts and a roster payroll inflation that matches the growth of league revenue.

    Richard Sherman is the prototype CB for the 49ers defense and they would love for him to earn every cent of that contract, believe me.

    People were ridiculing Prime Time when he took way less money to play with the 49ers. When great players bet on themselves they usually come out on top.

  17. Joe Thomas has proved himself on and off the field. He openly defended Brady in Deflategate while guys like the Manning brothers were, at best, mealy mouthed. He has every right to let other NFL players know the should respect Sherman but not follow his lead of negotiating for himself.

  18. I don’t get it. He’s making more money than what the Seahawks, or any other team were willing to give him. He’s also playing on an up and coming team while his former team is trending downward.

  19. tommythek says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Joe Thomas is a smart dude, and will be great in the media when he retires(hopefully in 4-5 years)
    Meanwhile, expect Sherman to be doing situps in his driveway with his shirt off, when he realizes what he signed.

    44 14 Rate This

    Staying your entire career in Cleveland is Not Smart.

  21. Agent or not, Sherman is recovering from 2 achilles injuries. That’s hardly being able to negotiate from a position of strength. There are only so many teams who want to take a chance on you. Sherman wanted to play in California, allowing his parents and family to see him play, and he wanted to remain in a division he was very familiar with. Sherman made a choice, and he is happy with his choice. What is Thomas’ problem? How’s about showing some class and minding your own business?

  22. faithful49er707 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Saw a special on the show 60mins about Joe Thomas. Seems like a great guy and a real smart guy.

    But if the deal was so team friendly and one sided in the organizations favor.
    How come the other three reported teams did not agree to match or possibly sweeten the deal as reported by Peter Kings mmqb?

    _________________________________________________

    Because he wants to play Seattle twice a year to say “I told you so” like any meathead who gets his brains bashed in for a living would do. He was never going to Detroit. He was going to either SF, LA, or ARIZ. That’s all. He would have signed in SF for a bag of peanuts.

  23. joe thomas is turning into the mark cuban of players, constantly running his mouth

    a cb past 30 with two blown out achilles was just wildly overpaid by a team with a lot of “cap space”.

    sherman had little
    leverage with his rehab situation

  24. Why is Joe Thomas thinking about retirement? Is he tired of making money or is he tired of losing? Go look in the mirror Joe. Would you take more money so you can work for a losing team? Or would you be thinking about retirement if you have a SB ring because you were playing for the Eagles last season and had loads of fun winning?

  26. Good or bad, if anything it should be a warning to every rookie and NFL player to just get a qualified agent.
    You hear that Lamar Jackson. Send your Mama back home it’s time you grew up and started to make your own decisions.

  27. Sherman was a pro bowler with the Legion of Boom, one of the best defensive TEAMS ever. It will be much harder for him to make the pro bowl without that kind of talent around him again!

  28. So the incentives were too rich for the Seahawks, (whom he gave the right of first refusal) too rich for the Lions, too rich for the Raiders, but this guy says he got crushed. The dude is set to make 40mil+ coming off an Achilles and 30yrs of age. I’ll take the Stanford grad over someone who clearly chased the dollar to stay in Cleveland his entire career.

  31. Joe Thomas is a smart man and a class act–and he’s looking out for the interests of young players who may follow Sherman’s lead and destroy their long-term financial benefits. Players may not like paying a percentage of their salaries to agents, but those people are their protection against getting burned. You can be sure the 49ers aren’t signing contracts that haven’t been first vetted by attorneys. Only idiots do that.

  34. Not a bad deal especially considering there aren’t a ton of teams lining up to give a 30 year old db coming off an achilles injury a bunch of money. Also gets to stay close to home. Thomas should worry about his own money

  35. I think Joe Thomas should just retire…who the hell is he to criticize another player representing himself. Sherman agreed to the contract the Niners offered him…it’s full of incentives, which is something RS wanted. Getting released unceremoniously by the Seahawks has stirred up his competitive juices…you know he’s going to want to rub it in their faces they shouldn’t have let him go. Thomas can do whatever he wants WRT negotiating a contract…he has no experience being a FA, so just shut up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!