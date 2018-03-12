John Lynch confirms Talib didn’t want to be traded to 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Before the 49ers signed cornerback Richard Sherman to a contract with a base value of $7 million (if he passes his preseason physical), the 49ers wanted to acquire cornerback Aqib Talib at a base value of $11 million. But Talib didn’t want to play for the 49ers.

49ers G.M. John Lynch explained the situation to Peter King of SI.com.

“We did have a trade in place with Denver for a veteran cornerback,” John Lynch told King. “Aqib Talib. I think he didn’t like the idea of being traded — he wanted to be released. I think he felt, ‘If I’m going anywhere, I want to play for [Patriots coach] Bill Belichick or [Rams defensive coordinator] Wade Phillips.’ I talked to the Broncos at the Scouting Combine in Indy about it and I thought we had a deal. Richard [Sherman] wasn’t available then. But we might have had to fight to make the trade for Aqib, so we just dropped it.”

Talib, frankly, should have refused a trade to any team. If he’d been released, a team like the Rams could have gotten him without giving up a fifth-round draft pick to Denver. This presumably would have made the Rams willing to give Talib even more than $11 million this year.

But Talib opted to accept a trade to the Rams. Which means he’ll see the team he didn’t want to play for twice this year. And that could get juicier only if the Raiders cut receiver Michael Crabtree and the 49ers bring him back. (That also would make for some interesting practice-field encounters between Crabtree and Sherman.)

9 responses to “John Lynch confirms Talib didn’t want to be traded to 49ers

  2. I dont blame him for deciding where he wanted to play. Either Belichick or Wade Phillips. He had ties to those coaches,not the Niners.

  3. Rams or Pats were his choices so he could not have to start new. Pats didnt want to take on the contract Rams were, so it was an easy choice for Talib and Denver. No pay cut and Denver got compensation. I wouldve been ambivalent to him coming back to NE, hes not a good guy but a good corner. In the end I guess its fine he didnt come back, Rams good great at corner though.

  4. The way I understand Richard Charmin’s contract with the 49ers, according to details published here, the contract will not be voided if he does not pass the physical in 2018. He will instead not get the per game roster bonus and other incentives if he starts the season on the injured list.

  6. Wouldn’t releasing the names of the other coaches officially in this interview of the other teams Talib wants to play for be tampering?

  7. Paraphrasing John Elway, sometimes you win when you lose a player. He was referring to Brock Osweiler, although the Broncos did not actually win anything except the ability to sign Osweiler as a free agent for a much lower sum. Now that the 49ers lost Talib, they can pursue other free agent cornerbacks like Malcolm Butler or Trumaine Johnson or the Eagle’s Patrick Robinson, who had 4 interceptions last season.

  8. And, as a 49er fan, I’m quite content. He’s been in decline so he’d only be a bandage, not a building block. Also, he’s generally been trouble and, frankly, between Aldon Smith, Bruce Miller, Tramaine Brock and Reuben Foster, we’ve had enough of that the past five years…

