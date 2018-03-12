Jonathan Stewart to visit Lions today

Getty Images

The Lions are looking to improve their running game with some veteran help.

Running back Jonathan Stewart is visiting Detroit today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stewart was cut by the Panthers after 10 seasons in Carolina. Although he’s the all-time leading rusher in Panthers franchise history, he’ll be 31 this month and there are questions about how much he has left. Last season he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry.

The Lions also have a meeting scheduled with free agent running back DeMarco Murray.