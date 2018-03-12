Jonathan Stewart visiting Giants next

Getty Images

Running back Jonathan Stewart met with the Lions on Monday and now is headed to a visit with the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Stewart’s offensive coordinator with the Panthers, Mike Shula, now is on the Giants staff. The Lions have another of Stewart’s former offensive coordinators, Jeff Davidson, who is Detroit’s offensive line coach and in charge of revamping a run game that ranked 32nd last season.

Stewart, 30, rushed 1,699 times for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns in 10 seasons in Carolina. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2009. He had 680 yards last season.

The Giants have gone without a 1,000-yard rusher since 2012 when Ahmad Bradshaw gained 1,015.