Kevin Mawae joins Herm Edwards at Arizona State

Former Jets and Chiefs coach Herm Edwards will be taking one of his former players with him to Arizona.

Arizona State University has announced that center Kevin Mawae will become an offensive analyst for the Sun Devils program.

“Kevin Mawae is one of the most respected voices in football,” Edwards said in a press release. “He will add a tremendous amount of credibility and knowledge to our coaching staff. I am thrilled that I get the opportunity to reunite with one of my favorite players to coach.”

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Edwards, whom I played for for five years.” Mawae said. “His character and integrity are second to none. I knew that when my playing career was finished and I wanted to enter the coaching profession that he was the type of person that I wanted to work for.”

A former president of the NFL Players Association, Mawae was a finalist for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2017 and 2018. It’s believed that he will be a viable candidate to make it to Canton in 2019.