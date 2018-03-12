Kirk Cousins initially tags Vikings, Jets in his farewell post

Getty Images

On Monday, quarterback Kirk Cousins posted a farewell message to Washington. I noticed that. However, I didn’t notice something curious that was lurking at the bottom of the page.

Others have noticed it, including John Keim of ESPN.com: Cousins tagged both the Vikings and the Jets in the post. Making that discovery even more intriguing is the reality in league circles that some think the Vikings and Jets will be the primary suitors for Cousins.

That becomes problematic for Cousins if either team moves on to another quarterback option, leaving Cousins with limited leverage. This gives the game of poker that Cousins and the teams are playing considerably higher stakes.

Come Tuesday, things may accelerate. Or they may not. It’s still too early to tell who Cousins will choose, or when he’ll make his choice.