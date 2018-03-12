Market opens (sort of) for free agents, and Drew Brees still has no deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 12, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Pardon me for being fascinated about the contract situation still lingering between the Saints and quarterback Drew Brees. But it’s been more than eight weeks since the team’s season ended, and the exclusive negotiating period for what would be the latest contract between the two sides has officially expired.

As of 12:00 p.m. ET, any other team can call agent Tom Condon in order to negotiate a contract with Brees. Teams and agents are permitted to reach a verbal agreement, with the final deal being executed on or after Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Any team interested in a quarterback should at least be kicking the tires on a first-ballot Hall of Famer who still has at least a year or two of gas in the tank. Teams looking to win now (like the Vikings and Broncos) should be the most interested.

Or maybe they believe what Brees and the Saints have said — that Brees is going nowhere. Why become the leverage for his new contract, especially if that also will lead to a rash of reports regarding the failed effort to make Brees a team’s Plan A, necessarily making everyone else at best a Plan B?

For that reason, teams interested in Brees may insist on secrecy, with nothing at all being said about the pursuit unless and until a deal is done. Even then, it would make sense to keep the news under wraps until the contract is signed. Since nothing can be finalized for two days, the Saints could decide to pull out all the stops if/when another team sufficiently exceeds the best offer New Orleans makes, and Brees tentatively accepts the terms tendered by another team.

However it plays out, it make sense for any team looking for a quarterback to at least make a call. It makes particular sense for the Vikings; if they’re thinking of giving big money to Kirk Cousins, why not give it to a guy who may be much better suited to immediately take the Vikings to the place they’re been trying to return for 42 years?

25 responses to “Market opens (sort of) for free agents, and Drew Brees still has no deal

  2. This guy is such a fraud like Peyton Manning was. Always looking to gouge his own team under the cap, stroke the ego, and then somehow brainwash people into thinking he’s a team guy.

    Pathetic, honestly.

    Drew Baby needs the attention and that ego stroke.

    Another reason why NOs should have been players in the JimmyG sweepstakes.

  3. What are Saints thinking? He said he wanted to stay, him hitting the market is only going to drive his cost up, just seems like the fact that it got this far means it could get ugly, and increases what most thought unlikely that Brees could be playing somewhere else next season.

  6. I’d take Brees on a two year contract at $28m per year fully guaranteed over any of the media quoted Cousins deals.

    In an ideal world the Vikings would also bring back Bridgewater on a two year deal at say $8m per year to be the primary backup and future starter. It will give his knee more time to gain strength to protect it, and also give the team more time to assess his health. Bridgewater will still only be 27 years old when this contract expires so the Vikings either pay him franchise QB money on a new deal, or Bridgewater gets to hit the free agent market in the prime of his career.

  9. As Florio said in another post it is a buyers market for QBs. Maybe the Saints see which of the younger QBs are left in free agency and say goodbye to an old an expensive Brees. They are already transitioning to a more balanced offense, why not Keenum, Bridgewater, etc.? What do they have 1-2 playoff berths in last 6 years?

  11. If we hear Brees is “considering” signing with another team it’s only to prevent that team from getting Cousins (or another FA QB). It would be a great play if the Saints could pull that off, but hopefully GM’s are wise enough to realize he’s staying in Nola.

  12. They are working on a cap-friendly deal that will get Drew Brees back along with Jimmy Graham and maybe bring in Malcolm Butler. Working on 2 or 3 contracts at once…these things take time.

  13. Well Saints fans?
    All that talk about no way, and Brees is a team guy?

    I’m guessing he stays in NO, but he is angling for more cash than he would have signed for before noon. And this is the right business decision for him.

  14. Just because the Saints and Drew want to be together doesn’t mean Drew is just going to roll over. He still puts up outstanding numbers and he’s just going to be better with this running game. The Saints know this, Drew knows this, Condon knows this, YOU know this.

    Brees may have given Condon orders to keep him with the Saints but it’s Condon’s job to get Drew the best deal possible and waiting until he’s really on the FA market is one of the best ways to get that done.

    As another QB once said, R-E-L-A-X.

  15. As a Vikings fan I would absolutely love for him to come to MN. Your going to over pay for Brees and Cousin’s, Brees at least demonstrates he can win a superbowl.

    That said I do think it’s a pipe dream. He has said he wants to stay in NO. He has ties and legacy there. Also the Saints are a superbowl contender already, his best off of winning another Superbowl is to stay put.

  19. As mentioned above, there are two or three deals being worked on simultaneously, but this will get done, and done fairly soon. Having said that, please Drew. Hurry up and sign just so we can get all of these sniveling Vikings fans out of here.

  20. I agree with what others have said – if the Vikings are already looking in the upper 20s to $30 mil category for a QB, having Brees at that rate for 2-3 years is a lot less risky than Cousins for five. Not that Cousins would be bad, I’m sure he’d be fine because Minnesota is a good team, but Brees is a more sure thing.

    QBs are expensive, but Washington pushed Cousins’ market value into the “elite” range when they tagged him. That’s the danger of the tag.

    NO should be careful. Brees may want to stay, but really they should’ve had a deal done by now. They could have their QB signed out from under them.

  22. No talk about Nick Foles?, I’d rather go after Foles than Cousins, as far as Brees goes, he isn’t leaving New Orleans…

  23. If he were really free then he’s the top choice for every team. He connected a lot with Thielan in the pro bowl. The Saints will get it done. Thinking about him on the Vikes is fun though.

