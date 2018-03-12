Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

No, the Buffalo Bills are not going to the NCAA Tournament.

Who will the Dolphins be talking to on Monday?

Five free agents who could be on the Patriots’ radar.

What’s the downside to the Jets being flush with cap space?

Assessing the idea of the Ravens taking a quarterback with their first-round pick.

The presence of young cornerbacks makes it unsurprising that the Bengals would move on without Adam Jones.

Resetting the Browns’ outlook after their flurry of trades.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell‘s productivity hasn’t resulted in a long-term deal.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien expects the team to be active in free agency.

Will the Colts trade the No. 3 pick in the draft?

A ranking of the best free agent fits for the Jaguars.

Who is in the mix for the Titans’ backup quarterback job?

The Broncos met with Colorado CB Isaiah Oliver at the Scouting Combine.

The Chiefs are expected to work out Kansas State WR Byron Pringle.

Linebacker is a spot the Chargers may address in free agency.

Defensive help is likely on the Raiders’ free agent shopping list.

The Cowboys need better results from free agency than they got last year.

If the Giants wanted to trade WR Odell Beckham, what kind of deal could they make?

The Eagles are tight against the cap as free agency gets going.

Assessing the big decisions the Redskins have to make in free agency.

How will the Bears approach free agency?

Who will the Lions pursue once free agency opens?

The Packers are going to have a new look at cornerback.

Pursuing Kirk Cousins will impact other free agent decisions for the Vikings.

How will the Falcons replace DT Dontari Poe?

The Panthers head into free agency without knowing DE Julius Peppers‘ plans.

Will the Saints make a run at signing CB Aaron Colvin?

CB Javien Elliott is sticking with the Buccaneers.

S Tyrann Mathieu isn’t the only Cardinals veteran who could be a cap casualty.

A suggested free agent shopping list for the Rams.

The 49ers aren’t planning to be quite as busy in free agency as they were last offseason.

The Seahawks’ new look will continue taking shape this week.