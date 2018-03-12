O.J. Simpson seems to confess to murders in 2006 interview

Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson somehow escaped a conviction for killing his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman in June 1994. More than a decade ago, Simpson apparently confessed to the crimes.

FOX televised on Sunday night a 2006 interview during which Simpson, seemingly speaking in hypotheticals, slipped into something that seemed far more actual and literal.

“This guy kind of got into a karate thing,” Simpson said, in reference to Goldman. “And I said, ‘Well, you think you can kick my ass?’ And I remember I grabbed the knife . . . and to be honest after that I don’t remember, except I’m standing there and there’s all kind of stuff around.”

“What kind of stuff?” he’s asked.

“Blood and stuff,” Simpson said.

Simpson also was asked about the bloody glove found at the scene. Again, the hypotheticals sound a lot more factual.

“I had no conscious memory of doing that, but obviously I must have because they found the glove there,” Simpson said.

As to the claim that he didn’t remember the things that happened during the murders, Simpson was asked whether he’d ever blacked out before.

“Not to my knowledge, of course if something like this would take place in anybody’s life, if it were to happen, I would imagine it’s something you would probably have trouble wrapping your mind around it — it was horrible. It was absolutely horrible.”

Yes it was. It was a horrible, gruesome crime. And, as many knew in their hearts all along, O.J. committed it.