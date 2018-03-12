Packers make a quick call on Jimmy Graham

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 12, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
Things are different in Green Bay under G.M. Brian Gutekunst.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers are among the teams to already reach out to the representatives for unrestricted free agent tight end Jimmy Graham.

While the Packers being interested in adding a pass-catching target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t unusual, the method is.

Former General Manager Ted Thompson was notably averse to unrestricted free agency, but perhaps Gutekunst is going to be more willing to spend.

The Saints are also expected to pursue Graham, among others.

23 responses to “Packers make a quick call on Jimmy Graham

  5. The one thing that I dont like about this is the only way to make this work would be to drop either Cobb or nelson. You would not be able to keep all 3 of them on the team. But at the same time, a talent at TE like Graham opens up a new dynamic. Tough call.

  7. No chance unless they way overpay. Jimmy wants to come back to NOLA. He knows now that Brees made him what he was. That’s not gonna happen in GB cause they rarely use their TEs no matter who it is.

  8. Everyone, we need to see reality, Nelson and Cobb’s best days are in the rearview Mirror. Neither one can stay on the field like they use to. It’s better to get rid of a player a year early than to keep him a year too long…..by getting rid of them we clear almost 19 million in cap space….we could sign Watkins and Graham and Trumain Johnson for that….then focus on the O line and Defense…great players yes…. absolutely….two of my favorites, especially Jordy….but this is no time to be sentimental

  9. The one thing that I dont like about this is the only way to make this work would be to drop either Cobb or nelson. You would not be able to keep all 3 of them on the team. But at the same time, a talent at TE like Graham opens up a new dynamic.
    =====

    Nelson will get the Donald Driver treatment. He’ll be a Packer till the end, so long as he doesn’t suffer another major injury.

    Cobb isn’t anything special. They could replace him easily.

    Graham won’t make the offense any better. His best days are WELL in the rearview.

  12. @johnclaytonsponytail

    You need to come to terms with the fact that the possibility of Brees being a Bill, Jet, or Bronco in 2018 is at about 90% right now.

  14. Bennett was known to have a frontrunner mentality before he came to the Packers. I have not heard the same about Graham.
    —————————————-
    Frontrunner? LMAO. The dude talked trash on his former mentor, Jason Witten.

  15. aarons444 says:

    March 12, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    When was Martellus Bennett ever close to the quality of TE that Graham is?
    =====

    Have you seen Graham play the last 3 years?
    _________________________________________

    Like the Jimmy Graham that lead the TE’s with 10 TDs last year? Travis Kelce was 2nd with 8 just fyi.

  17. cabosan1978 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 1:41 pm
    The one thing that I dont like about this is the only way to make this work would be to drop either Cobb or nelson. You would not be able to keep all 3 of them on the team. But at the same time, a talent at TE like Graham opens up a new dynamic. Tough call.
    __________________

    They can easily free up room without cutting either one. Jordy has already stated he will restructure his 10+ contract to help. If they slice by three and tell Cobb he has to do something similar they would have just about enough right there based on Grahams projected worth. I believe Cobb would go along because he wouldnt get 7 mil. out on the market.

  18. Like the Jimmy Graham that lead the TE’s with 10 TDs last year? Travis Kelce was 2nd with 8 just fyi.
    ======

    The same Jimmy Graham that averaged 32 yards/game, and only caught 57 of his 96 targets this year (59%)

    The Packers have never had a problem getting into the endzone with Rodgers at the controls.

  19. cobb is inconsistent and Jordy is on the wrong side of his career while Rodgers best (and historic) years were with Finley who had very inconsistent hands him self , simply make the contract be very incentive based if it happens, no overpaying.. move on from Jordy/Cobb, Davis becomes number 2 after Adams (good for opening up the field since he is so damn fast) .. add late round WRs as this is the one area we seem to be realy good at developing, or at least Rodgers makes the guys look good.

  20. Everyone, we need to see reality, Nelson and Cobb’s best days are in the rearview Mirror. Neither one can stay on the field like they use to. It’s better to get rid of a player a year early than to keep him a year too long…..by getting rid of them we clear almost 19 million in cap space….we could sign Watkins and Graham and Trumain Johnson for that….then focus on the O line and Defense…great players yes…. absolutely….two of my favorites, especially Jordy….but this is no time to be sentimental
    —————————————–
    You’re funny. Nelson was leading the league in TD’s last year before Rodgers got hurt. Then he didn’t produce after because Hundley couldn’t get the ball out on time. I’d release Matthews who’s had maybe 5 sacks the last 2 years and is due 12 mil…

  21. Like the Jimmy Graham that lead the TE’s with 10 TDs last year? Travis Kelce was 2nd with 8 just fyi.
    ======

    The same Jimmy Graham that averaged 32 yards/game, and only caught 57 of his 96 targets this year (59%)

    The Packers have never had a problem getting into the endzone with Rodgers at the controls.
    —————————————–
    Well who else were they supposed to throw the ball to? 5’10”, Tyler Lockett?

  23. Well who else were they supposed to throw the ball to? 5’10”, Tyler Lockett?
    =====

    5’10 170lb Tyler Lockett – 7 receving tds in 17 starts as a Seahawk, 2015-2016

    6’7 260lb Jimmy Graham – 8 receving tds in 26 starts as a Seahawk, 2015-2016

