Packers make a quick call on Jimmy Graham

Getty Images

Things are different in Green Bay under G.M. Brian Gutekunst.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Packers are among the teams to already reach out to the representatives for unrestricted free agent tight end Jimmy Graham.

While the Packers being interested in adding a pass-catching target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t unusual, the method is.

Former General Manager Ted Thompson was notably averse to unrestricted free agency, but perhaps Gutekunst is going to be more willing to spend.

The Saints are also expected to pursue Graham, among others.